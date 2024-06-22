Great Falls hosts ‘Little Kids Meet’ to spark track interest in youth

GREAT FALLS — There was an overload of cuteness at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A couple of Great Falls High School track coaches and parents organized a track meet for kids starting at the age of 3. Opportunities for kids to run track usually start when they get to the fifth or sixth grade.

The Little Kids Meet has been an idea in the making for about three years, hoping that it would get younger kids excited about competing in track and field in the years to come.

The participants were able to compete in races as well as throwing and jumping events. Everyone was able to partake in four separate events and they received a ribbon for their participation. The top three finishers in every event received a ribbon for their respective places.

The organizers were expecting about 20 kids to show up but it ended up being a turnout of over 100 that registered. They plan to continue holding this event in the future.