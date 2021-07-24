Great Falls horse races draw fun crowd at ExpoPark

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Turf Club started state fair season off right with the return of horse racing back in Montana’s ExpoPark. The first of eight races began at 1p.m. today with thousands of people filing in enjoy the hot afternoon sun and place their race bets.

In the first race, Da Gunner got the win after a brilliant ride from jockey, Holly Gervais, but then Taylor Smith won the next two on the backs of Three Point Cash in the second race and Heza Man-eater in the third.

An important note from the race was the amount of family members from the longtime Browning horse training family, the Birdrattlers. Many of them rode in all the races, Ed Birdrattler was the starter and many more served as trainers for the horses. Their imprint was large and impactful as many of them came home with victories today one way or another.

The action continues tomorrow at 1 p.m. at ExpoPark as well as all of next weekend July 30 through Aug. 1.

