New Great Falls pro hoops team signs first two players, hires head of operations

GREAT FALLS — It was announced earlier in the year that professional basketball would be coming back to Great Falls with the Great Falls Electric joining The Basketball League. The team has officially announced their first two signees being Brendan Howard and Isaac Howard.

The Electric will be the second professional team for the Great Falls native Brendan Howard after he played in Iceland during last season. Brendan played at Great Falls HIgh before going on to play in college at the Eastern Washington University, Montana State Billings, the University of North Dakota and, finally, the University of Providence.

Isaac Howard will be getting his professional career started with the Electric, but he is no stranger to Great Falls basketball. The Choteau native averaged 21 points and eight rebounds during his senior year of high school and committed to Providence.

The organization also announced Providence head coach J.C. Isakson as its head of basketball operations. Isakson will help filling out the roster through his connections of being a college coach as well as overseeing the building of a full coaching staff. The team has not announced who the head coach will be but roster and staffing updates will be to follow.