GREAT FALLS — The Basketball League has reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs, where the Great Falls Electric are still alive and set to host a best two-of-three series against the San Diego Sharks with game one being Friday night.

This comes following the Electric's 2-0 sweep against Seattle last weekend.

Great Falls Electric set to host all three possible games in TBL quarterfinals against San Diego

"We really believe that the schedule we played, you know has tested us and we've handled it," head coach Steve Keller said Friday at Providence's McLaughlin Center — the current home venue for the Electric. "I can't see anybody being a whole lot better than the Seattle team we just beat six out of seven times, and the Wenatchee team that we beat five times."

"We have the second-best record in the country," general manager and owner Jim Keough said. "And when were looking at it, if we get by this one we'll have a (semifinal) game Thursday here in Great Falls, and then . . . there would be the championship and hopefully would have the last three games in Great Falls. We're getting very positive about it, and the guys are all fired up to win tonight."

Keller said the Sharks — who are 16-3 — have some good talent.

"We haven't got a chance to even see them play, or play them," Keller said. "They're in a three-team league, and so they only play 18 games, but they have some athletes and they have some ex-division one players that a pretty good."

Since the whole series will be played in Great Falls whether it goes two or three games, Keough said he expects a great home-crowd atmosphere.

"Exciting team to watch, we're a very good team," Keough said. "Of course, we're playing San Diego, we've never played them before, but I think for Great Falls this is exciting to have a pro basketball team."

The team's success is no surprise to Keough, he said.

"Very driven group," Keough said. "They want to win. When we started this back probably eight months ago this season, our motive was that we're in it to win it."

Keller said coming out to one of the games in this series would be very worth it.

"I promise they're entertaining, and you'll have fun watching them and you'll want to come back if you just come out here at 7 o'clock tonight," Keller said. "It'll be a big game."

All three potential games will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.