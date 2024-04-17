Great Falls competitive cheer team heading to All Star World competition

GREAT FALLS — The Rise Athletics competitive cheer team is heading back to the All Star World competition for the fourth straight year.

And for the first time since the program began five years ago, they will be sending all three of their elite teams.

“It’s amazing. All Star Worlds is really a coveted, prestigious competition,” said Rise Athletics owner Lani McCarthy. “So for us, our small town, and our small gym to have all three of our elite teams make it is an honor.”

In the inaugural year of the program, McCarthy was renting out space at a gymnastics gym, and she had only two teams. As their fifth season is wrapping up, Rise Athletics now has six teams with multiple regional championships, national championships, and world competition appearances.

This year's youth and junior teams received at-large bids, but the senior team was awarded a paid bid. The paid bid means the competition is covering all expenses for the team to go out and compete. All three teams have won big competitions this year and feel confident as they head to the world competition.

Rise is the only competitive cheer team in Great Falls and the only Montana team to receive a bid to the world competition.

“It’s pretty awesome to be able to represent Great Falls and Montana in general. I just think it’s awesome to get that competitive atmosphere in cheerleading because overall we just get more of an athletic feel,” said coach Emma McCarthy. “People just start to view us as athletes a little bit more, which is super awesome. For us to be able to go and do that for Montana and cheerleading overall is a great opportunity.”

The All Star World competition takes place April 18-21 in Orlando, Florida.