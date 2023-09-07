Great Falls Americans embrace new changes and gear up for season opener

(Editor's note: Great Falls Americans media release.)

GREAT FALLS — The 2023-24 Great Falls Americans Junior A hockey team will begin their new season on Friday (September 8th) and Saturday (September 9th) when they play host to the Yellowstone Quake, who are based out of Cody, Wyoming. The action starts for the Americans both nights at 7:00PM (MST) from the Great Falls Ice Plex.

After completing their annual “Red & White” Scrimmage on Saturday, September 2nd in Great Falls, the Americans will have their first test against the Quake with their home fans in attendance. Before the first contest on Friday night (September 8th), the Americans will unveil their new locker room to the media and fans (see story [greatfallsamericans.com]) at 4:00PM (MST). The Americans have a new start time of 7:00PM (MST) this season for most of their regular season home dates. The Americans will be having a “Tailgate Party” on Saturday (Sept. 9th) at 5:00PM before the game starts that will feature hot dogs and refreshments along with “After Five”, who will be performing live. To view a complete printable 2023-24 schedule, please click here [greatfallsamericans.com]. Ticket prices and online tickets can be purchased here [greatfallsamericans.com] or at the door.

The fans in attendance for the weekend will see many new faces and just a few returners from the 2023-24 season including Ryan Stowe (goaltender), defensemen Phil Harrell, Aaron Leaf, and Sam Duehlmeier.

The Americans team will debut a new Team Owner/President in Matthew Leaf, who took the reins from Robert and Kandi Rasmussen, who owned the team for the 2022-23 season (see story [greatfallsamericans.com]).

Also new this season, the NA3HL, in which the Americans are affiliated with, debuts a new streaming platform that will stream all NA3HL games this season. NAHL TV will replace Hockey TV and fans can now create an account and watch all of the NA3HL games including the Americans on nahltv.com (see story [greatfallsamericans.com]). Click here [greatfallsamericans.com] to view the packages and pricing available for the new streaming service.

The Americans and the rest of the 34 teams in the NA3HL each received new and updated websites this summer. The Great Falls Americans new website is www.greaffallsamericans.com [greatfallsamericans.com] and will replace the old website, www.gfamericans.com [gfamericans.com]. Be sure to update your Favorites to the new address. With the addition of the new website comes the debut of the Americans new online team store with merchandise and you can buy tickets online (see story [greatfallsamericans.com]). The Americans will also be featuring new uniforms this season.

The NA3HL rolled out their annual Season Preview series in August, please click here [greatfallsamericans.com] to see what is in store for the Great Falls Americans this season under returning head coach Greg Sears.

The Americans look forward to seeing you in person this season.