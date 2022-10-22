Class AA soccer: Gallatin's Olivia Collins nets five goals en route to 6-1 quarterfinal win over Big Sky

BOZEMAN — After a one-goal win against Helena Capital, Missoula Big Sky came into their quarterfinal matchup against the undefeated Gallatin girls soccer team with some energy and it showed early.

Avory DeCoite got the scoring rolling in this one with an early goal at five minute mark. From there, it was all Gallatin; specifically the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, Olivia Collins.

Collings scored five straight goals including a hat trick by halftime in the Raptors' 6-1 victory. Emery Streets supplied one as well. Gallatin will host the winner of Helena High and Bozeman in the semfinals on Tuesday.

Class AA soccer playoffs

Girls

First-round

Missoula Big Sky 2, Helena Capital 1

Bozeman 3, Great Falls 0

Billings West 1, Billings Senior (West won on PKs)

Missoula Sentinel 3, Kalispell Flathead 0

Quarterfinals

Bozeman Gallatin 6, Missoula Big Sky 1

Missoula Sentinel 2, Billings Skyview 0

Billings West 1, Missoula Hellgate 0

Bozeman at Helena

Boys

First round

Missoula Sentinel 2, Butte 0

Billings Senior 4, Great Falls 1

Belgrade 5, Bozeman Gallatin 4

Kalispell Glacier 4, Kalispell Flathead 0

Quarterfinals

Billings West 3, Kalispell Glacier 2

Missoula Hellgate 4, Belgrade 0

Billings Senior at Helena Capital

Missoula Sentinel at Bozeman