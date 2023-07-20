Future Bengals shine bright at annual youth football camp

HELENA — The new football season is quickly approaching, and the Helena High Bengals are prepared to rival their competition by hosting the annual Ambush youth football camp at Helena High School.

“Honestly, I mean, they’re getting a taste of what, kind of, what our practice is going to look like, it’s a good little lead in for them," said Helena High head coach, Dane Broadhead.

Only in his second year as the Bengals' head coach, he and his squad look forward to giving back to the community each summer, before fall season officially kicks off on Aug. 11.

Future all-stars as young as kindergarten all the way through eighth grade were participating in the youth camp.

“That’s the future of our program, so the more time that we can spend with those guys, and get them ready to go, and hopefully we see them 10 years down the road in Bengal gear," Broadhead said.

Along with the plethora of different age groups running around on the field, under the sun, this four-day, two-hour, summer camp will culminate on Thursday afternoon with more awards, T-shirts, competition games and of course, the Popsicles.

Brantley Clark is a 7-year-old participating in the camp for his first time, “I am having so much fun!”

When asked about his favorite part of the Ambush camp, Clark responded, “Tackling,” who has big plans to play football later this year.

Fourth-grader, Kruze Todorovich was also out at the camp this year, along with playing the football games, he highlighted the support that he receives from his family.

“They cheer for me, they help me learn more," he said.

This yearly football camp can help by aiding these youngsters with hopes of one day playing for Helena High School before making the next jump to Carroll College. One of the many player coaches helping out this summer was senior, Sam Ark,

“I love them all, they’re very fun to coach, (I tell them) keep working hard and it’ll all fall into place,” said Ark, who doubles as DB and WR for the Bengals.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Bengals, Sam Ark trying to out juke the defense

“I love Dane, we call him Dane-ger, he brings the energy, he gets us pumped up, I just love him as our coach,” added Ark.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports THE AFTERMATH: Sam Ark could not out-juke this young defense

Most of the current Bengals on this 2023-24 roster, originally started out at the Helena High Ambush football camp and it allows those players an opportunity to give back to the same community that gave them so much.

Such as Sam Schiltz, who currently plays DE and RT for the Helena Bengals, but may have a future in coaching as well.

“Go out there and have a great time, do what’s best for the team and stay with it!" he said.