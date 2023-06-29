From wrestling to racing, Helena's Lay brothers continue to triumph

HELENA — Last weekend at the Last Chance Raceway, the Last Chance Riders Association hosted Rounds 8 and 9 of the Central Montana Motocross Race Series.

The 2023 CMMX series is a part of the American Motorcyclist Association, a nationwide racing series for the state of Montana.

Two brothers who have dominated the rankings this season are Herbie and Boston Lay, siblings who wrestle for the Helena Capital High Bruins during the winter months and hit the racetrack in the summer.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Herbie and Boston Lay with their sponsored Motocross dirt-bikes

“Just riding smart and smooth,” Herbie Lay said about his most recent victory.

Boston and Herbie Lay have been dominant in motocross in the Capital City this season. Between the two, they have won multiple races thus far and have tallied over 470 points.

“So, you’re placing in the race, gets you points, and whoever has the most points is in first and all the way down,” added Herbie Lay, who currently sits in the top spot of the 2023 CMMX Series 250 novice division.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Herbie and Boston Lay with their Helena Cycle Center sponsored bikes.

Boston Lay currently holds the third-place position in the 2023 CMMX Series 250B division.

Boston Lay is now sponsored by the Helena Cycle Center to race throughout the state on its 2023 CRF 250 motorbike.

“There’s a lot of things going through my mind, especially this year, moving up to a faster class. Just kind of nerves kicking in, what’s the track like? And just worried about getting a good start, but just try to stay relaxed as I can and have a good time,” Boston said.

The 2023 CMMX race series is open to motocross riders from all over the state, and these brothers have continued to put in the work both on and off the race track to get to this point.

“We just try to help out as much as we can out here, (but) you've got to have time to go out and do some wheelies, you've got to mix in some fun with the working hard,” emphasized Boston Lay when asked about his nonstop success.

"The mentality I think, definitely does (carry over) because, like in wrestling, you're like, I don't want to lose, don't want the guy next to me to beat me and you kind of have to be like that, got to have a good mindset and be a little aggressive," he added.

The next race that the Last Chance Raceway will host is this year's Montana State Motocross Championship on July 15.

