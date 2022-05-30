Free Lockwood Sports Camp June 20-23; registration open

LOCKWOOD - Fellowship Baptist Church is once again sponsoring a free sports camp in Lockwood for kids in grades 3-8 and registration is open for the event to be held June 20-23. The camp is open to all kids and not limited to Lockwood residents.

Boys and girls may register for basketball, football, soccer, wrestling or cheer. Baseball is open to boys while softball is open to girls.

Each participant will receive a free water bottle and campers registered by June 12 also receive a T-shirt.

Walk-up registration is welcome at Lockwood Schools on June 20 but participants are not guaranteed a T-shirt. Campers may register online or by contacting Ray Willis at 406-855-4265.

This year's coaches include but are not limited to (Basketball) Cass Cassell, Stockbridge, Georgia - 42 years coaching experience, nearly 800 career wins, 8-time Region Coach of the Year; April Cassell, former basketball/cross country athlete at Kennesaw State College (GA), former basketball, softball, track, XC coach; (Football) Jack Williams, 3-year letter-winning quarterback at Georgia Tech, former assistant football coach at Georgia Tech, University of Richmond, University of Virginia; (Soccer) Ngoni Mahosi, professional soccer player in Zimbabwe and Japan; (Wrestling) Brett Williams - 3-time Missouri state champion, Cadet World Trials Champion, placed 3rd at Cadet World Championships.

Check-in for all sports except baseball will be at Lockwood High School. Baseball campers should report to the Lockwood Little League Fields.

Free Lockwood Sports Camp, June 20-23

Grades 3-5 – 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Grades 6-8 – 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Cheer - boys, girls

Baseball - boys

Basketball - boys, girls

Football - boys, girls

Soccer - boys, girls

Softball - girls