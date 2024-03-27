Fraser Cup championship was a long time coming for NA3HL's Helena Bighorns

HELENA — The Helena Bighorns made franchise history Sunday night as they brought home the 2024 Fraser Cup championship in St. Peters, Missouri, and were crowned the NA3HL champions.

On Sunday, the Bighorns defeated the Northeast Generals of Massachusetts by a final score of 2-1 to claim the Cup.

After being down 1-0 for the second straight game, Jack Lambert tied the score to give the Bighorns all the momentum they would need. A Patrick Crooks goal late in the third period gave the Bighorns the lead. Ultimately, it was one they would hold onto on their way to victory.

This achievement was a long time coming for the Bighorns, who have reached the Fraser Cup the last two seasons but came up short both times.

After winning their division and finishing their regular season with a 44-2-1 record, the Bighorns won 12 postseason games to finish with 58 total victories.