Former Montana State WR Junior Adams making NFL jump as Dallas Cowboys assistant

BILLINGS — Former Montana State wide receiver and longtime college assistant coach Junior Adams is being hired to join the staff with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

Adams will become the Cowboys wide receivers coach under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Adams was most recently the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers at Oregon under Dan Lanning.

The Cowboys are expected to sign Oregon co-offensive coordinator/WRs coach Junior Adams as their new WRs coach, according to a source. Second college coach to join staff with K-State's Conor Riley coming on board as OL coach. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 9, 2025

Adams played wide receiver at Montana State in 2001 and 2002 after transferring form Oregon State. He was an assistant coach under Mike Kramer at MSU from 2004-06 before stops at Prosser High School in Washington, UT Chattanooga, Eastern Washington, Boise State, Western Kentucky, Washington and, finally, Oregon.

Among Adams' coaching credits is his mentorship of receiver Cooper Kupp at Eastern Washington. In his carer at EWU, Kupp caught 428 passes for 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Schottenheimer was named head coach by the Cowboys on Jan. 24 after spending the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy.

As a player at Montana State, Adams finished as the program's fifth-leading receiver with 1,635 career yards. He also set a Bobcat record with an average of 17.3 yards per punt return.

Adams touchdown catch from quarterback Travis Lulay against Montana in 2002 in Missoula helped the Cats prevail 10-7 and snap their 16-game losing streak to the Grizzlies.

