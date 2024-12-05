Former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

MISSOULA — Former Montana State standout and current Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton has been selected as the Broncos' nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, it was announced Thursday.

According to a Broncos news release, "the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recognizes a player for his outstanding leadership both on the field and in the community."

Singleton is a six-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 79 regular-season games, including 50 starts. Originally drafted by the CFL's Calgary Stampeders in 2016, Singleton started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's played for the Broncos since 2022.

Since joining the Broncos, Singleton has played in 37 games, starting 31, and has recorded 371 tackles (224 solo), two sacks, eight passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. A 2024 team captain, Singleton was leading the Broncos in tackles this season until tearing his ACL in the team's Week 3 game at Tampa Bay.

Singleton, a California native, played at Montana State from 2011 to 2014. He was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection and third-team All-American in 2014 when he racked up 136 tackles, including 15 for loss. He also had two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two blocked kicks

As a junior in 2013, Singleton totaled 110 tackles (16.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Bobcats.

Off the field, Singleton has long been involved with Special Olympics. His older sister, Ashley, has been a Special Olympics athlete for more than 20 years.

Singleton serves as an ambassador for Special Olympics and, according to the Broncos' news release, has:



Volunteered at Special Olympics Winter Games (Yukon, Canada)

Raised money through his Tackling Inclusion initiative,

Co-hosted virtual workouts with his sister during the COVID-19 pandemic,

Polar Plunged to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado

Presented at school-wide "inclusion assemblies," and

Attended weekly events supporting various sports in Colorado.

Each year, the NFL's 32 teams each select a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. This year's nominees will be recognized during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, and the national winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the winner of last year's award.