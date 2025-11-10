Former Montana State, current Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton has surgery for testicular cancer

MISSOULA — Former Montana State Bobcats and current Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton underwent successful surgery for testicular cancer, the Broncos announced Monday.

The organization issued a statement that said the testicular cancer was diagnosed when Singleton was randomly drug tested by the NFL. According to the statement, the drug testing flagged indicators that prompted further evaluation.

"Alex is recovering well from the procedure with doctors optimistic he could return to play in the coming weeks pending additional test results," the statement read.

Singleton, who helped Montana State win consecutive Big Sky Conference championships in 2011 and 2012, is in his fourth season with the Broncos. As of Monday, he had 89 total tackles, the sixth-most in the NFL this season. He was in on nine tackles in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday.

Singleton also posted a message to social media Monday, stating he underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor last Friday.

"I wrestling with sharing such personal information publicly," Singleton wrote. "But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it."

I shared this news with our team this morning.



I’m grateful for everyone’s support and can’t wait to get back on the field soon!



Go Broncos! pic.twitter.com/6qge5tPirn — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) November 10, 2025

In 2023, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Singleton made a career-high 177 total tackles, which ranked third in the NFL. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 of the 2024 campaign.

Singleton spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and was a team captain there in 2021. He joined the Broncos in 2022 and signed three-year, $18 million deal with Denver in March of 2023. Singleton was named a captain for the Broncos in both 2024 and 2025.

"Our No. 1 priority is Alex's health and well-being, and we are grateful it appears the cancer was caught early," the Broncos' statement said. "Alex and his family have our unwavering support as we look forward to welcoming him back on the field soon."

Denver is 8-2 this season, tied with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots for the best record in the NFL. The Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

