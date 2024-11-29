Former Montana LB Patrick O'Connell elevated from Seattle Seahawks practice squad

SEATTLE — The NFL's Seattle Seahawks this week signed former Montana linebacker Patrick O'Connell from their practice squad.

The Seahawks made the announcement on Wednesday. O'Connell rejoins the active roster ahead of Seattle's road game Sunday against the New York Jets.

His signing fills the roster spot of right guard Anthony Bradford, who was injured last week in a win over Arizona.

O'Connell has appeared in three games this year for the Seahawks, playing 30 snaps on special teams.

A graduate of Glacier High School in Kalispell, O'Connell originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023. As a senior at Montana in 2022, O'Connell had 73 total tackles (14 for loss) with eight sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Meanwhile, Montana State alum Ty Okada has also appeared in three games this year with Seattle. Okada signed a rookie free-agent deal with the Seahawk in 2023.

