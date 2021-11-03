Former Great Falls CMR standout Josh Huestis finally healthy and ready to perform

GREAT FALLS — Former Great Falls CMR basketball standout Josh Huestis recently was involved in a two-way deal that sent him to the NBA G-League's Cleveland Charge, where he will continue his journey back into the NBA after a slew of injuries.

Having played for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder and its G-League affiliate, along with a one year stint in Germany, Huestis has battled a broken foot and a nagging knee injury.

“You know [I’m] feeling better than I have in a few years,” Huestis said. “I’ve just been dealing with some injury stuff the last few years and I feel I’m at a place now where everything seems to be clicking better physically.”

For Huestis, it’s not matter not being skilled enough since he proved he could play when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder on and off in the 2014-2018. But for teams, it’s a matter of figuring out if he’s healthy enough to play. Huestis also had stints with the Austin Spurs and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

“When I talk to them, it’s not a question of whether or not I have the ability to be at that level, you know what I mean, like I’ve proven that. Teams just want to see that I’m healthy because I’ve been dealing with those issues,” he said.

Mentally, the injuries took their toll both in the G-League and abroad in Germany for Bayern Munich, where he played in 2019-20 season. However, Huestis has remained positive, which has helped him keep his focus on returning to the NBA.

“I’m injured, it is what it is. I could take the time to sit and wallow in self pity, cry my eyes out, feel sorry for myself and not accept it or I can be like this was the hand I was dealt and I have no control over it but I have control over how I respond to it,” Huestis said.

Huestis and the Charge have their first game of the season this Saturday, Nov. 6th when they take on the Motor City Cruise.