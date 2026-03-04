Former Bozeman, Montana State star Lance McCutcheon announces NFL retirement

MISSOULA — Lance McCutcheon, a former star wide receiver at Bozeman High School and Montana State University, has announced his retirement from football and the NFL.

McCutcheon has been in the NFL since 2022 and spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and, most recently, Tennessee Titans. He announced his retirement on social media on Tuesday.

"I just wanted to take the time to thank everyone who has played a part in this process," McCutcheon wrote. "I couldn’t have accomplished anything that I did or made it where I did without the help from so many different people. The list of thanks that are owed is never ending, so THANK YOU to everyone out there that helped me accomplish my dream of playing in the NFL."

McCutcheon caught 61 passes for 1,219 yards scored nine total touchdowns during his senior season at MSU in which he earned All-Big Sky Conference honors and helped the Bobcats reach the FCS national championship game.

Following his breakout season with the Bobcats, he signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in 10 regular-season games that fall. After he was waived by the Rams in 2023, McCutcheon spent time on the practice squads of the Texans, Jets, Steelers and Titans.

"For a kid from Bozeman, MT to get to live in these cities and play and represent each of these teams, it was truly a dream come true," McCutcheon wrote. "To the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans, THANK YOU for the opportunity to get to play for your organizations."

