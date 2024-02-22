Former Bobcat DeNarius McGhee, Kalispell native Rick Dennison join New Orleans Saints coaching staff

Two coaches with strong ties to Montana are joining the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, the organization announced Wednesday.

DeNarius McGhee, a former Montana State University All-American, will be the assistant wide receivers coach, and Rick Dennison, a Kalispell native with 27 years of NFL coaching experience, will serve as a senior offensive assistant.

McGhee has 10 years of coaching experience since he played at Montana State, where he is the school's all-time winningest quarterback and holds program records in career passing yards (11,203) and touchdowns (79). He led the Bobcats to Big Sky Conference championships from 2010-12 and was the league MVP in 2010 and 2012.

McGhee started his coaching career as a quality control coach at Florida Atlantic in 2014. After two seasons as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State, he spent three seasons on the staff at Montana State. He coached the Bobcats' quarterbacks in 2017 and running backs in 2018 and 2019. McGhee has spent the past four seasons on the Houston Texans staff as an offensive assistant.

Dennison, whose father is former University of Montana president George Dennison, was born in Kalispell but went to high school and college in Colorado. After his college playing career at Colorado State, Dennison played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos. He coached with the Broncos in various offensive roles from 1995 to 2009.

Dennison also coached with the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and most recently Minnesota Vikings.