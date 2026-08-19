Former Billings Senior, Montana star Junior Bergen joins New York Jets

MISSOULA — Former University of Montana star Junior Bergen has signed with the New York Jets, the NFL organization announced Wednesday.

Bergen, a graduate of Billings Senior High School, was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. He spent last season on the 49ers' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the team in January. San Francisco waived Bergen, a 5-foot-9, 184-pound wide receiver, last week.

At Montana, Bergen stood out as a return specialist. He finished his career with eight punt return touchdowns, tied for the most in FCS history. His average yards per punt return was 16.71, which set a program record.

Bergen ended his Griz career with 4,468 all-purpose yards, sixth-most in program history. As a receiver, he had 145 career receptions for 1,777 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bergen starred on the high school gridiron at Billings Senior, and became the first Broncs alum to be drafted after Pete Lazetich in the second round by the Chargers in 1972.