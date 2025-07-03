Former Big Sky State Games executive director to light torch with track Olympians at 40th anniversary

BILLINGS — Karen Sanford Gall, former Big Sky State Games executive director, will light the torch with track and field Olympians at the 40th anniversary Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies.

Along with Sanford Gall, Duncan Atwood, Willie Banks, Erin Aldrich Shean, Andre Phillips and Mac Wilkins will speak and be part of lighting ceremonies. The event will take place Friday July 18th at the Lockwood High School stadium.

State Games Opening Ceremonies festivities include the Soaked Run, climbing wall, family entertainment, Food Truck Olympics, games, parade of athletes, Montana Mile, Montana 100, and torch lighting. The ceremony is free to attend.

Sanford Gall was the Executive Director for the Big Sky State Games for 24 years and employed by the Big Sky State Games since 1990. She retired in 2019. Sanford Gall was a four-time Olympic Trials qualifier in the marathon (’92,’96, ’00, 04). As a collegiate athlete Karen ran for the University of Wyoming.

She was inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. She holds many records with the Governor’s Cup and Montana Women’s Run.

Karen grew the mission of the Games to include healthy lifestyle events that included Shape Up Montana and Big Sky Fit Kids. Also, Sanford Gall played an integral role in starting the YES Cross Country Meet and the management of the Heart and Sole Race. Sanford Gall has dedicated over 30 years inspiring Montanan’s to live a healthy lifestyle.

Along with Sanford Gall, track and field Olympians from the World Record Track and Field Camp will join the torch lighting ceremony.

Following are biographies of Olympians scheduled to appear:

Mac Wilkins, Discus: Former Discus World Record Holder (1976), Gold Medalist (1976 Olympic Games), Silver Medalist (1984 Olympic Games), Gold Medalist (1979 Pan American Games). Wilkins is the former Discus World Record Holder. He broke the world record a total of four times. He ranked as the number one Discus thrower in the world from 1976 to 1980. Wilkins is the former USATF Throws Coach at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, CA.

Andre Phillips, Hurdles:Olympian, Gold Medal-1988, 1985 World Cup Champion, 1985 USATF Outdoor Champion, 1981 NCAA Champion, 2009 USATF Hall of Fame. Phillips is best remembered for winning a gold medal in the Seoul, Korea Olympic Games in 1988, beating Edwin Moses who was undefeated in more than 100 races. Phillips is an educator, receiving his Phd. in Education.

Duncan Atwood, Javelin: 1980, 1984 Olympian, two-time winner of the Pan American Games 1979, 1987, World Cup Finalist and a one-time World Championship Finalist. He was a clinician at the Ironwood Throws Camp and currently is the assistant coach for Pacific Lutheran University.

Erin Aldrich Shean, High Jump: 2000 Olympian, four-time World Championship team, Pan American Bronze Medalist. Shean competed at the 2000 Olympic Games and the World Championships in 1997, 2001, 2005 and 2007. Shean played volleyball at the highest level, competing for the United States women's national volleyball team. She competed at the university level for the Texas Longhorns in both sports.

Willie Banks, Long Jump and Triple Jump: World Record Triple Jump Holder (1985-1995), Olympian (1980,1984,1988), Silver Medalist World Championships (1983). Banks is the former World Record holder in the triple jump. Banks held the record for over 10 years, and was inducted into the USA National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1999. He currently coaches at a local high school in California and often travels around the world teaching triple jump clinics.

For the sixth year prior to Opening Ceremonies, Banks will lead the State Games World Record Track & Field Camp on July 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lockwood High School.

The entry fee is $150 (includes camp and BSSG Track and Field registration). The coaches’ fee is free if three or more of the coaches' athletes attend. Register at bigskygames.org under Track & Field. Registration for the camp closes July 13th.