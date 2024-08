Final results, highlights from the 10th annual Cascade Pro Rodeo

The 10th annual Cascade Pro Rodeo had its final performance Saturday night. For highlights, see the video player above. For results, see below.

Cascade Pro Rodeo

Aug. 9-10

Final results

All-around cowboy: Landon Williams, $1,935, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Tristan Hansen, 79.5 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Last Call, $1,675; 2. Tucker Zingg, 79, $1,269; 3. Jake Kesl, 78, $914; 4. Spencer DeNaeyer, 77, $609; 5. Anthony Thomas, 74, $355; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Caden Camp, 4.5 seconds, $1,708; 2. Bridger Chambers, 6.2, $1,485; 3. Jaden Whitman, 7.2, $1,262; 4. (tie) J.D. Struxness and Austin Whitehouse, 7.4, $928 each; 6. Jaret Whitman, 7.5, $594; 7. Kolby Bignell, 7.6, $371; 8. Jake Nelson, 8.1, $149.

Team roping: 1. Aaron Tsinigine/Denton Dunning, 4.8 seconds, $2,129 each; 2. (tie) Brit Ellerman/Matt Robertson and Tee McLeod/Sid Sporer, 5.3, $1,754 each; 4. Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 5.6, $1,378; 5. Caden Gines/Jayson Carl, 5.7, $1,253; 6. (tie) Dustin Datisman/Riley Bailey and Trey Fleming/Derick Fleming, 6.1, $1,065 each; 8. Clay McNichh McNichol/Riley Wakefield, 6.5, $877; 9. Haven Meged/Landon Williams, 6.6, $752; 10. Tyler Tryan/Logan Moore, 10.4, $501.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jesse Kruse, 81 points on New West Rodeo Productions' No. 926, $1,884; 2. Logan Young, 78.5, $1,444; 3. Qwint Stroh, 78, $1,067; 4. Liam Pauley, 75, $691; 5. (tie) Cardell Laughery and Bo Vocu, 71, $377 each; 7. Randin Wagner, 67, $251; 8. Cameron Lang, 64, $188.

Tie-down roping: 1. Chase Webster, 9.1 seconds, $2,475; 2. (tie) Adam Shuckburgh and Marty Watson, 9.8, $1,991 each; 4. Bode Spring, 10.0, $1,507; 5. Landon Williams, 10.1, $1,184; 6. (tie) Cash Enderli and Jason Smith, 10.3, $700 each; 8. Dillon Hahnkamp, 10.4, $215.

Barrel racing: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.41 seconds, $1,911; 2. Tia Murphy, 17.56, $1,638; 3. Abigail Knight, 17.66, $1,365; 4. Ashley Day, 17.67, $1,183; 5. (tie) Jamie Martin and Valee Miller, 17.70, $819 each; 7. Marlee Powell, 17.72, $546; 8. (tie) Alexis McDonald and Tammy Stedmen, 17.78, $318 each; 10. Cally Goyins, 17.86, $182.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.

Total payoff: $63,694. Stock contractor: New West Rodeo Productions. Sub-contractor: C5 Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Marien Woner. Officials: Ron Howard, Klay Lanham and Gordie Kesler. Timers: Suzanne Augare and Big Frank Woner. Announcer: Ray Champ. Bullfighters: Dakoda Simmes and Nigel Harvey. Chute boss: Alvin High. Pickup men: Jesse Johnston and Cody Williams.