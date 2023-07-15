Final championship series of Central Montana Motocross this weekend in Helena

HELENA — Last Chance Raceway and the Last Chance Riders Association will be hosting the final championship series of the Central Montana Motocross Race Series this weekend.

From 4 year olds on a small 50cc motorbike all the way up to the older guys and gals riding a 450cc, the 2023 CMMX race series has it all.

Brady Anderson comes to race in Helena at the Last Chance Raceway often. “I just love the track,” the 13-year-old Anderson said.

The LCRA is already out on the track working hard to ensure it will be at it’s best come 8 AM Saturday morning.

This CMMX series features our Montana amateurs as well as the professional racers with each specific AMA group being awarded trophies, championship plates and of course, the prize money.

"Just want to get around people and hold it wide,” says Ryder Hofeldt, who has only been racing competitively for the previous three seasons.

This final championship series is a part of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), the USA race series for the state of Montana, where these riders can become national ranked.

There will also be Pitbike races at the same location as the annual event will be open and available to all.