GREAT FALLS — For the fourth straight year, Fairfield athletic director Mike Schmidt is running his annual basketball shooting challenge, with the set goal of one million total attempted shots from participants aging between kindergarten to seniors in high school.

"Along with the dribbling challenge we did, we just challenge kids from around the state — and now it's multiple states — to shoot a bunch of shots and try to work in the offseason and improve their game," Schmidt told MTN Sports. "Improve their technique and then also provide a platform for good habits, lifelong habits."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Fairfield athletic director Mike Schmidt leads basketball shooting challenge for fourth-consecutive year

The challenge has only seen more and more kids take part since its founding.

"It's becoming a pretty full-time job now," Schmidt said. "It started with about 30 kids, and then went to about 45. Last year, we had 75 in the shooting, 55 in the dribbling, now we're at 152 the last time that I saw for this year's shooting challenge."

As Schmidt mentioned, it has even been carried over to other states such as Idaho, North Dakota and Washington.

"I send it out to all the parents who did it last year or the year before, and I tell them to go ahead and reach out and it just gradually starts to spread," Schmidt said. "I sent to the (athletic directors), I send it to some media, and it's just kind of trial by word of mouth that way. So it's been great."

One of the participants is Taxten Tait, a third grader from Great Falls.

"Probably getting my layups and just shooting," Tait said Tuesday of what he's mostly worked on while participating in the challenge. "Just one-handed sometimes.

"Just practice my shots and get my shooting abilities better."

"I love the fact that it's multiple ages, and they're on the teams at multiple ages," Schmidt said. "They all have to work together, so yeah I really am happy about the team aspect."

As of Monday, Schmidt reported via his online database that 29 kids have completed their personal goal already.

"If the kids keep shooting, I think we have a good chance to achieve (1 million) by the end of June," he said.

Tait's goal for himself is 3,000 shots, he said.

It's also not too late to join, Schmidt said.

"Anytime that they want, just get a hold of me and jump in," Schmidt said. "It's never too late for your child to start to learn these habits, practice, and I know your coaches would really like it."

