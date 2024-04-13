Excitement surrounds Billings Outlaws as training camp opens for new AFL season

Things look a bit different for the Billings Outlaws this year, namely their practice facility at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

“They were looking for a practice facility, and we wanted to be able to show our kids more of the community and that community support. Through some of those conversations this natural partnership bloomed," Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch public relations coordinator Jasmine Hansen said.

“They've done a phenomenal job to help us get this situated. Miss Lisa Frazier, she's an angel. She's done more than we could ask for. It's been a blessing," Outlaws head coach and general manager Cedric Walker said.

The Boys and Girls Ranch has long been a supporter of Outlaws football, buying tickets to take kids to the games. As one part of their relationship, the Outlaws will be hosting flag football clinics for the kids as they hope to grow their connection with the community.

“If a professional athlete tells them something, it can be the same thing I've told them, but they're going to listen to them before they listen to me because they have that luster," Hansen said. "It just gives our kids access to more hope and more resources to be able to heal while they're here."

“On Mondays we'll have our Outlaw League. The players will come out and coach. Two guys will have a team and we'll have a trophy at the end of the year. I know the kids are excited for that, as well," Walker said.

Another change is the level of competition, as the Outlaws are now playing in a new version of the Arena Football League, which is a jump from their previous league, Champions Indoor Football.

“We're looking for guys that football is important to and that are looking to get to the next level," Walker said. "We also want guys that are great character guys. When (owner) Steve (Titus) bought this that was his main thing, bringing the right type of character guys both on and off the field."

The Outlaws open their season on April 27 but have an exhibition game here in Billings on Tuesday.

