Ex-NFL QB Brock Osweiler reflects on career achievements, philanthropic contributions in return to Kalispell

KALISPELL — It's the time of year when you will find former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler doing what he loves — teaching youth football players of Montana the fundamentals of the game.

While he now resides in Scottsdale, Ariz., the Kalispell Flathead alumn hasn't forgotten where he came from, and the state has never forgotten him.

That was shown in 2024 when Osweiler was inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame for his achievements from high school all the way to the NFL. It was an honor he was proud to receive. Osweiler conducted his Win The Day camp this week in Kalispell.

“It's hard to put into words, I was very emotional about it, just because of what the great state of Montana means to me,” said Osweiler, who who was a member of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team. “I take great pride in calling Montana home.

“So the fact that I was able to be inducted into the hall of fame because a group of people thought I was worthy of it, you know, it just means so much, the fact that I will be part of Montana history forever because this place means that much to me.”

Now in his post-football career, Osweiler has worked as a college football color analyst for ESPN since 2022.

Even in a career where he has called nationally televised games, his home state still managed to find him when he called the FCS championship between Montana State and North Dakota State this past January.

“Any time you're able to be on the call or be a part of a national title, it's a big deal,” Osweiler said. “But when it's a team from your home state and you kind of understand those guys, you understand the guys that come from a ranch or a rural town or maybe they grew up on a farm, and to see them compete and exceed at such a high level and kind of understand that feeling and be a part of that game, it was really special.”

Osweiler has always shown just how special his hometown is to him by giving back through free football camps, equipment donations and even a scholarship given to two of Flathead High School’s top students every year.

Osweiler says he will continue giving back to his community because he sees himself in the students at Flathead.

“It's really important to my family and I. And I say that because, you know, I was once a kid in the Flathead Valley,” Osweiler said. “If you're a kid and you grow up in the Flathead Valley and you have the work ethic and the drive and the mentality and the want-to to go do something special, I want you to have the resources there to be able to do that.”

