Ex-Montana State star Troy Andersen on PUP list again as Falcons continue training camp

Former Montana State star Troy Andersen is again on the Physically Unable to Perform list as the Atlanta Falcons close their first week of training camp.

Andersen missed all of last season while on the PUP list due to a lingering knee injury. He was initially injured in a Sept. 29, 2024 game against the New Orleans Saints in which he made 17 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Andersen returned to action later in that year but aggravated his injury and missed the remainder of the season. Andersen has not appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 8, 2024.

According to an article posted on the Falcons website:

Players on active/PUP list count against the 90-man roster limit. They can participate in all team activities except practice. They can be activated at any point during camp once they are medically cleared. Players on the active/PUP list can be moved to the reserve/PUP list during roster cutdowns at the end of August. If placed on the reserve/PUP list, that player does not count toward the active 53-man roster limit, but must miss at least four games.

A product of Beaverhead County High School in Dillon, Andersen played at Montana State from 2017-21. He was a dynamic talent, playing linebacker, quarterback and running back.

Andersen was selected in the second round by the Falcons (58th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has so far appeared in 26 games, making 11 starts.

Andersen is still on his rookie contract with Atlanta, worth about $5.2 million, including a signing bonus of roughly $1.5 million. The Falcons exercised a fifth-year option on Andersen earlier this offseason, and he is under team control through 2027 regardless of his current PUP status.

