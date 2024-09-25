Ex-Montana State LB Alex Singleton to miss remainder of Denver Broncos' season

BILLINGS — Former Montana State standout and Denver Broncos starting linebacker Alex Singleton will miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season due to a torn ACL.

Broncos coach Sean Payton made the announcement Wednesday. Singleton reportedly injured his knee during Denver's victory last week at Tampa Bay, and is scheduled for surgery.

HC Sean Payton announced that ILB Alex Singleton tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.



Join us in wishing him a speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ISydp8KH1G — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 25, 2024

This is Singleton's third season with the Broncos. He was recently named one of six teams captain. Singleton has turned into one of the top tackling linebackers in the NFL, and made a career-high 177 total stops last year, third-most in the league.

Singleton helped Montana State win consecutive Big Sky Conference championships in 2011 and 2012 prior to a stint in the Canadian Football League, where he was the league's defensive MVP, a two-time all-star and won a Grey Cup championship in 2018 with the Calgary Stampeders.

Singleton broke into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as a team captain in 2021. Singleton recently singed a three-year $18 million contract to remain with the Broncos.