Ex-Montana State LB Alex Singleton one of eight Denver Broncos captains for 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Montana State standout linebacker Alex Singleton will serve as a team captain with the Denver Broncos for the second consecutive season.

Broncos coach Sean Payton made the announcement Thursday. Singleton, safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, kicker Wil Lutz, guard Quinn Meinerz, quarterback Bo Nix, cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide receiver Courtland Sutton were chosen as captains by the Broncos players.

Singleton, who helped Montana State win consecutive Big Sky Conference championships in 2011 and 2012, is entering his fourth season with the Broncos. In 2023, he made a career-high 177 total tackles, which ranked third in the NFL. Singleton suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 of the 2024 campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Singleton spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and was a team captain there in 2021. He joined the Broncos in 2022 and signed three-year, $18 million deal with Denver in March of 2023.

Singleton was a standout linebacker with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League, where he was the league's defensive MVP, a two-time all-star and won a Grey Cup championship in 2018.

