Ex-Montana State LB Alex Singleton one of six Denver Broncos captains for 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Montana State standout linebacker Alex Singleton will serve as a team captain with the Denver Broncos for the 2024 season.

Broncos coach Sean Payton made the announcement Wednesday. Singleton, guard Quinn Meinerz, quarterback Bo Nix, cornerback Pat Surtain II and kicker Wil Lutz were chosen as captains by their teammates.

Singleton, who helped Montana State win consecutive Big Sky Conference championships in 2011 and 2012, is entering his third season with the Broncos. In 2023, he made a career-high 177 total tackles, which ranked third in the NFL.

During the 2022 season, his first with the Broncos, Singleton ranked fifth in the NFL with 163 total tackles. He signed new three-year, $18 million deal with Denver in March of 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Singleton spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and was a team captain there in 2021.

Prior to that he was a standout linebacker with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League, where he was the league's defensive MVP, a two-time all-star and won a Grey Cup championship in 2018.