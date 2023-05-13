Ex-Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty places third in Round 1 of PBR World Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty is in third place after Friday's first round at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast World Finals.

Dougherty, of Decatur, Texas, scored 88.25 points atop Drago. Dougherty trails first-place Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Wash.) and second-place Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil) after Round 1 at Dickies Arena. Kolbaba had an 89.75-point ride on Top Shelf, while Vieira scored 88.5 points riding Hunting Trip.

Dougherty's performance earned him 44 Unleash The Beast points, which allowed him to jump from No. 24 to No. 19 in the world standings. As a freshman at Montana State in 2017, Dougherty placed third at the College National Finals Rodeo and was named the CNFR's rookie of the year in bull riding.

Meanwhile, Browning's Dakota Louis had no qualified rides Friday and did not place. Louis originally had not qualified for the PBR World Finals but was added to the lineup as a replacement for No. 1-ranked Kaique Pacheco, who is unable to ride due to injury.

The PBR World Finals continue Saturday night from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

