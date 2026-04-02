Ex-Bozeman, Montana State standout Lance McCutcheon signs new contract with Tennessee Titans

MISSOULA — Lance McCutcheon apparently had second thoughts.

The former Bozeman High School and Montana State University star wide receiver signed a new contract with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, less than a month after announcing his retirement from football and the NFL.

McCutcheon has been in the NFL since 2022 and previously spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the Titans last season, though he did not appear in a regular-season game.

McCutcheon, a 6-foot-3 receiver, caught 61 passes for 1,219 yards and scored nine total touchdowns during his senior season at MSU in which he earned All-Big Sky Conference honors and helped the Bobcats reach the FCS national championship game.

Following his breakout season with the Bobcats, he signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in 10 regular-season games that fall. After he was waived by the Rams in 2023, McCutcheon spent time on the practice squads of the Texans, Jets, Steelers and Titans.

"I just wanted to take the time to thank everyone who has played a part in this process," McCutcheon wrote in March in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I couldn’t have accomplished anything that I did or made it where I did without the help from so many different people. The list of thanks that are owed is never ending, so THANK YOU to everyone out there that helped me accomplish my dream of playing in the NFL.

"For a kid from Bozeman, MT to get to live in these cities and play and represent each of these teams, it was truly a dream come true. To the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans, THANK YOU for the opportunity to get to play for your organizations."

