DREAM Adaptive works 'to break down barriers' to allow everyone on the water

BIGFORK — DREAM Adaptive has gotten people with disabilities involved in physical activities for decades, and in the summertime, that means getting their feet wet with water sports like kayaking and skiing.

Since 2009, DREAM Adaptive has hosted a water sports week, which has given many people across western Montana the chance to get on a paddleboard, a kayak or even a water ski.

Dream Adaptive gets participants out on the water

DREAM Adaptive executive director Julie Tickle said the goal of the week is to get people with disabilities and their families on the water with no limitations.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to the great outdoors and all the benefits that stem from being outside and being in nature,” Tickle said. “So we're here to break down barriers so that everyone has the opportunity to experience everything Montana has to offer."

One man who has experienced all Montana has to offer is Erik Barnes, who was paralyzed in an ATV accident three years ago.

Since finding DREAM Adaptive, Barnes has not let his condition hold him back from doing fun activities like going off jumps on a sit wakeboard.

“Almost like a kid's dream come true because when I was a kid, this is what I've always wanted to do — water skiing, skiing, mountain biking and stuff,” Barnes said. “It just gives me a lot of confidence in myself to come out here to do these type of things."

Whether they are wiping out on a board or just enjoying a nice paddle on a lake, everyone who benefits from DREAM Adaptive is appreciative of the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the elements.

“Nine months out of the year we're always usually stuck inside,” Barnes said. “DREAM Adaptive gives us that opportunity to get out of the house and be able to do these type of things that helps mentally and physically with a lot of these people that are here.”