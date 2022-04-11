Defensive TDs earn Billings Outlaws 1st win

BILLINGS - The Billings Outlaws treated indoor football fans to a fantastic finish Sunday night on their way to the franchise's first regular season win under new ownership, 42-34 over the Salina (Kans.) Liberty.

Clinging to a 35-28 lead with just over two minutes left, Outlaws defensive lineman Jeff Luc grabbed Tyrie Adams's muffed pass out of the air and returned it 45 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Salina was driving at the Outlaws' two-yard line when Adams handled the shotgun snap and simply lost the handle as he attempted to pass and Luc, who had stints with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, skillfully scooped the ball from the air at his own five yard line and followed a full compliment of blockers before tumbling across the goal line for a 42-28 lead.

Adams ran in a Salina touchdown with eight seconds left but the PAT was no good. The Outlaws then recovered an inside kick and ran out the clock improving to 1-1.

Defensive end Dylan Donahue, a 5th-round NFL pick who played four games as a rookie for the New York Jets in 2017, produced the Outlaws other defensive touchdown in the first half with a strip-sack that Billings recovered in the end zone.

Offensively, Charles Mccullum fired four touchdown passes for Billings — the first two targeting receiver Garry Brown and the final pair to receiver Tyron Laughinghouse.

The Outlaws host the Soutwest Kansas Storm next Saturday at 7:05 p.m. inside First Interstate Arena.