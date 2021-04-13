Watch
More Sports

Actions

Dance Stage, Girls Ice Hockey events this weekend in Billings

items.[0].image.alt
Big Sky State Games
Big Sky State Games logo
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:13:17-04

BILLINGS - The Big Sky State Games Dance Stage competition and Girls Ice Hockey events are slated for this weekend in Billings. Covid-19 guidelines will be in place at each event.

Dance Stage events competition will be held at the Pub Station Saturday, April 17. Girls Ice Hockey will take place at Centennial Ice Arena Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18.

Finals in most of the 36th Annual State Games events are July 16 – 18 in Billings. Registration information is available at (406) 254-7426 and online at www.bigskygames.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app