Crosstown cross-country at Anaconda Hills

GREAT FALLS — The Rustlers and Bison met at Anaconda Hills golf course for their annual racing bout.

The top three girl finishers for both schools are as follows:

CMR:

Aizalyn Flaten (Overall #1 Finisher): 20:51.09

Grace Kauffman: 22:31.09

Janica Clark: 23:17.79

GFHS:

Olivia Pfile: 22:42.89

Morgan Dailey: 22:44.23

Vail Van Voast: 23:09.87

And the top three boy finishers:

CMR:

Emerson Hamma: 17:54.02

Brayden Sundquist: 18:30.88

Garret Bodily: 18:40.46

GFHS:

Ryan Harrington (Overall #1 Finisher): 16:26.41

John Spinti: 16:50.00

Ashtyn Rask: 17:02.35

For all official times visit competitivetiming.com.

