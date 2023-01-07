Butte's Copper City Softball Little League fundraising to renovate home field

BUTTE — Copper City Softball Little League is happy to call Longfellow Fields home and now it's trying to make the venue more welcoming to the girls who play there.

The organization, founded in 2017 and now boasting nearly 300 players, recently announced a facility capital campaign to replace the infield dirt, which is prone to serious drainage issues — meaning that even a little rain can halt a game.

The league has a fundraising goal of $50,000 to upgrade the dirt on the two primary fields and is hoping to have the project complete when the 2023 season rolls around this summer.

Kate McGree, the league president, said the renovation is long overdue.

"When we started this league we were just thrilled to have any fields we could play on," McGree said. "We're at our fifth year. We've kicked around this idea of trying to renovate the fields for a couple of years and we really put the plan in place this year."

To donate, visit https://www.coppercitysoftball.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2748184. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 3742, Butte, MT, 59702.

