Copper Cages brings year-round practice, fun to Butte

BUTTE — If the past few months of Butte weather have made anything apparent, it's that Mining City softball and baseball practices and games are often at the mercy of whatever Mother Nature's current interpretation of spring is.

Erratic spring weather is a yearly battle for sports in Montana, and for years Butte resident — and softball fanatic — Jake Larson had wanted to bring a public batting cages to this town.

About six months ago, he finally decided to swing for the fences and started a batting cages business at 1609 Harrison Ave. in a building formerly occupied by a Mountain Hot Tub.

"It's a pretty good thing for the town," said Larson. "Pretty proud of it and I hope people utilize it more this year. Give something to Butte that kids can still come in and do."

Though Butte High and Butte Central both launched baseball programs this spring, those teams have their own facilities. The primary group utilizing Copper Cages has been the girls of Copper City Softball.

But Larson emphasized that his business is open to anyone, regardless of age.

"Everyone in the family can do it," he said. "Last week I had someone's grandma in there swinging, so it's pretty cool."

To book a session at Copper Cages, visit coppercageathletics.com.