Columbia Falls High School throws parade for Special Olympics athletes

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls Special Olympic athletes were celebrated in a parade with the fire department where they drove through downtown and the local area schools.

During spirit week at Columbia Falls High School, many athletic teams are celebrated for their achievements throughout the season.

However, Naomi Bahr, one of the coaches for Columbia Falls’ Special Olympics team, says for their athletes the celebration especially means a lot.

“We were honoring our Special Olympic athletes,” Bahr said. “So we decide at the end of our state tournament, which we just finished for bowling, they get to ride the fire trucks through the town after their state competitions.”

Members of the community and schools showed their support for the team by cheering them on as they drove by.

This parade is a yearly tradition for the school’s Special Olympics team and the local fire department, which has supported the athletes over the years and given them a moment in the spotlight.

“They really appreciate it lets them give a chance to shine,” Bahr said “They'll wear their medals around the classes and stuff and to see that everybody's cheering them on just brings them a lot of happiness and encouragement and they end up just being very excited and ready to do it all over again.”

Columbia Falls Special Olympics' next event will be held at Whitefish Mountain on Wednesday for their winter skiing games.

