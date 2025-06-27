Colt Anderson's Dream Big Skills Camp sees hundreds fill Naranche Stadium

BUTTE — Back in 2017, Colt Anderson started hosting an annual camp at his high school stadium as a way to inspire Montana kids to dream big.

Eight years later, the aptly named Dream Big Skills Camp continues to serve that same purpose, and on Friday some 600 K-8th graders filled Naranche Stadium to run through a series of drills run by some pretty familiar names such as Tommy Mellott, Dylan Cook and Junior Bergen.

The three of them followed a similar path as Anderson — growing up in Montana, playing high school and college football in state and then earning a chance in the NFL.

Hear from Colt Anderson and Junior Bergen:

Anderson is now a special teams assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers — who drafted Bergen in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft — but he's still committed to returning to his hometown every summer.

"Giving back to the kids and the community is kind of in my DNA," said Anderson. "It's something that my wife (Keelie) and I feel very strongly about. We're so fortunate to have the support that we do."

When asked if he had a role in the 49ers drafting Bergen, Anderson said that San Francisco already had him on the radar.

"I don't think I needed to put a word in anybody's ear," said Anderson. "The kid's talented and our scouting department did a great job evaluating him and we're fired up to have Junior."

Anderson said he's excited for the opportunity with the 49ers, but his hometown will never be far from his mind.

"I love coming back to Butte, love seeing all my friends and family. There's no place like home."