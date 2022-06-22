Colt Anderson's Dream Big Montana event returns to Butte

BUTTE — After a three-year hiatus, Colt Anderson's Dream Big Event is making its return.

The two-day event, aimed at inspiring and empowering kids, kicks off on Thursday with the Uptop Skills Camp which is for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. The camp will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Naranche Stadium.

Helping run that camp along with Anderson will be some familiar faces including Troy Andersen — who was selected in the second round of the NFL draft and recently inked a rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons — and Brock Coyle, a Bozeman graduate and University of Montana alum who went on to play linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Other familiar names will be: Olympic skier Maggie Voisin, UM linebacker Patrick O'Connell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Ryan Jensen, Cincinnati Bengals assistant linebackers coach Jordan Kovacs, pro motocross rider Keith Sayers, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott and former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

The skills camp will be followed by a party on Park Street between Montana Street and Main Street from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Keith Sayers will perform a number of FMX shows and there will be music from Levi Blom and Tim Montana.

Friday's main event is a Family Fun Day at the Butte Civic Center from noon to 3 p.m where there will be food, games, ice cream, prizes and other contests. That will be followed by the Dream Big Cocktail Party and Auction at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center.

