BUTTE — For the eighth time since he started the event in 2019, Colt Anderson hosted his Dream Big skills camp at Naranche Stadium on Friday.

Hundreds of kindergarten through eighth graders got to participate in a series of football drills which were run by a lot of people who achieved their dreams including Anderson, former NFL players Ryan Jensen, Chase Reynolds and Tim Hauck, former Olympic skier Maggie Voisin, and current Pittsburgh Steeler Dylan Cook.

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Colt Anderson's Dream Big camp all about showing that 'anything is possible'

"Just that anything is possible," said Anderson when asked what he hopes the kids take away from the camp. "I remember the first time I saw Tim Hauck who played 13 years in the NFL. He wasn't as big as I thought he was and so it really inspired me that anything is possible.

"I'm fired up to be back here in Butte, Montana, at Naranche Stadium. Great turnout, I think about 600 kids between the two camps. Fired up to be back here in Butte."

Said Voisin: "I'm so grateful to be here. To see the impact that Colt and this foundation has on this town and on all these kids is so special."

A Butte High graduate, Anderson rose from a walk-on at the University of Montana to enjoying a nine-season career in the NFL. After that he transitioned to coaching and is now getting set to head into his second season as the assistant special teams coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

"California's been awesome," said Anderson. "Kids are all settled in a we love it down there. Weather's awesome. Working for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers organization is a dream come true.

"Just one day at a time. Be where your feet are and right now I'm with the Niners and thankful for that job. Hopefully I'm there a long time."