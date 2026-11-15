WHITEFISH — A few weeks back, as Whitefish celebrated its Class A state soccer championship win, the Bulldogs gave their flowers to the goalkeeper who kept them in every game she started.

But Marlis Nargi could not start every game, as she split time between the pitch and the ice.

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Class Act: Whitefish's Marlis Nargi excels on the pitch and the ice

Nargi is a defender on the Utah Lady Grizzlies travel hockey team and finds the time to excel at both sports. However, it is clear hockey is her top priority.

“I was, in my head, destined to be a figure skater,” Nargi said. “I really wanted to be one, and my dad was like, 'Let's try something else.' I stepped on the ice, and it was like love at first sight. I stepped on there, and I discovered that you could punch boys in the head and they had helmets on so they wouldn't cry, and it was just absolutely fantastic.”

That aggressive style drew the attention of the Lady Grizzlies when Nargi played for local Whitefish hockey clubs.

The skills she has learned on the ice also helped her become one of the most fearless soccer keepers in the state.

“They say you have to be crazy to be a goalkeeper, and I'm not one to fight that stereotype,” Nargi said. “My teammates have given their absolute best to make me feel welcome, as well as everyone on the team. Honestly, they're all so kind and sweet. It's made everything from integrating from hockey to soccer just easy.”

While Nargi has her hands full with school and her multiple sports, she would not have it any other way given the bond she has made with all of her teammates through the years.

“Waking up and in the morning, going to school, hanging out with my soccer friends, and the next morning waking up and getting on an airplane to hang out with my hockey friends has truly just been a delight,” Nargi said.