Class Act: Townsend's Bryleigh Erickson always involved, always smiling

TOWNSEND — Whether she’s on the volleyball court, involved at school or writing about local sports, Bryleigh Erickson likes to stay busy.

The Class of 2027 student at Broadwater High School in Townsend competes in volleyball, basketball and tennis, while also taking part in student council, National Honor Society and 4-H. She even covers sports for the local newspaper.

But for Erickson, being involved in so much isn’t just about filling her schedule.

“I like to do things that I'm passionate about,” Erickson said. “Doing these things that I'm passionate about is helping me grow as a person and as a leader.”

That growth has been especially noticeable on the volleyball court. After Townsend graduated a large senior class last year, Erickson stepped into a bigger leadership role for the Bulldogs.

“I kind of had to take a leadership role, which I really enjoy this year,” Erickson said. “I like to be able to help my team grow and me as a person.”

Head coach Megan Bleile said Erickson has become someone her teammates look to, while still bringing positivity to the gym every day.

“She holds people accountable while still staying positive,” Bleile said. “She’s just a great presence on the floor.”

That positivity has been around for a while. Bleile said Erickson has carried the nickname “Smiley Bryleigh” since elementary school.

It’s an attitude Erickson takes with her well beyond volleyball. Whether she’s working with classmates, participating in 4-H or writing someone else’s story, connecting with people is at the center of what she does.

“That’s something that I pride myself on, is connecting with people and getting to know them, getting to know the full story and then just treating them with kindness,” Erickson said.

For Erickson, staying involved gives her another opportunity to grow, lead and make an impact on the people around her.