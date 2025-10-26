SUPERIOR — Josie Crabb doesn't just participate in activities at Superior High School — she leads them.

The junior has an impressive resume that includes serving as class president and student council vice president, as well as participating in the school's history, science, French and ski clubs. Outside of school, she's an executive board member for the Mineral County Recreation Club and 4-H council president.

HEAR FROM JOSIE CRABB:

Class Act: Superior's Josie Crabb balances athletics, academics with community leadership

"I think if we offer it, she's tried it," Superior athletic director Jessica Nagy said with a laugh.

Crabb also serves on the Montana High School Association student advisory board, a new position this year.

Beyond her extensive extracurricular involvement, Crabb is a certified tack welder and a standout three-sport athlete. In tennis, she's been recognized as the Bobcats' best singles player. She owns the school's single-game scoring record in basketball and has earned both offensive and defensive player of the year honors in volleyball.

"Volleyball will not work unless you're close to teammates. Like, you have to really trust them and talk because if one person is not in it, then it's hard to get it all together," Crabb said. "I just like team sports, because I like working with others and feeling like a leader on the court, because I like taking care of my friends."

Nagy praised Crabb's positive attitude and willingness to try new things.

"Josie is one of those kids that you want all kids to be like. She's really positive all of the time. She's positive with friends and people who aren't her friends," Nagy said. "She's one of those kids that if you said, try this, she's going to immediately try it. ... She wants to be better at everything she does."

Crabb is an honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society.

Crabb family / Contributed Josie Crabb

The relentless schedule and high achievements don't leave much time for other hobbies. But when Crabb needs to unwind, she goes horseback riding or turns to her favorite pastime in the kitchen.

"I love to bake, so when I get home and I know I have a bunch of homework, but I had a stressful day, I just bake something first and then I'm recharged to go do my homework," Crabb said.

Added Nagy: "Josie is a great baker. I know because she brings treats to all the games in basketball, and she sends them out on the bus. (But) she doesn't love to eat sweets. We give her a hard time about that all the time. No matter where we go, she is not our sweet eater. And so it's really funny that she loves to bake."

Just add it to the resume.

