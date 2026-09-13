SHEPHERD — If there’s an extracurricular activity at Shepherd High School, you can bet senior Taylor Hutzenbiler is an active and prominent member.

“My activities and clubs are my fun, you know what I mean? I feel like they give me my enjoyment throughout the day, so when I go home I can relax and finish everything I need to do," Hutzenbiler said. "I'm very much a 'get it done on the same day' (kind of person), so that's my fun, and relaxing is knowing I'm doing something that helps."

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Class Act: Shepherd's Taylor Hutzenbiler with full plate of extracurriculars

Hutzenbiler said the only thing she did as a freshman was speech and debate, but it was then that she found something in herself where she suddenly craved more.

“As a freshman I was really shy and I was always shy growing up. I've never been much of a talker and putting myself out there," Hutzenbiler said. "It was really fun to embrace that part I never knew I had of me.

"From that day forward I was like, 'I just want to do everything.' Those clubs inspired me to want to help, do everything, just do it all. Why not? I go to a small school. I have 58 kids in my graduating class. Just join everything. You only go to high school once."

From band, cheerleading, BPA and Key Club to Art Club, FCCLA and even club soccer, Hutzenbiler’s schedule is just how she likes it: jam-packed. So when she finally does have time to herself, how does she unwind from the day?

“I love puzzling. It is my all-time favorite," she said. "I have a big puzzle board and I'll sit in my bed, build my puzzles and turn on a show or music and just relax and escape my brain. It's so nice."

Hutzenbiler turned into quite the jack-of-all-trades throughout her four years in high school.