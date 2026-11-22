RAPELJE — Some kids walk out the front door to hang with friends. Nora Krieger walks out to hit a few bull’s-eyes.

For most freshmen, high school is already a juggling act. But the straight-A student in Rapelje adds a bow and arrow to the mix, where every breath counts.

“If you’re not breathing at the same consistency through your shot, then it’s going to go all over. So you have to really narrow down breathing patterns,” Krieger explained to MTN Sports.

We first met her a couple years ago when she was rapidly climbing the ranks as Q2's Athlete of the Week. Krieger has since made quite a name for herself in archery, especially in 2026.

WATCH Nora's story:

Class Act: Rapelje's Nora Krieger hits the mark in archery and beyond

She’s won on some of the sport’s biggest stages, including the Vegas Shoot and multiple national competitions.

But one of her biggest moments came at the USA Archery National Championships. There, Krieger broke not one but two Women’s Fixed Pin national records at the U18 level while competing as a 14-year-old, proudly framing certain targets as mementos.

“This one is my single qualification round national record," she noted while holding a pair of framed targets. "And then, this is my double qualification round record. And I shot a 1,326 out of 1,444.”

Krieger currently sits No. 1 in the USA Archery rankings in her division, putting her in position for a spot on the U.S. Archery Team when it’s announced next month.

But hitting targets is only part of Nora’s busy life.

“I play French horn, the flute, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, trumpet and piano,” she said.

She’s only been playing the French horn for two weeks, yet it's already easy to hear the holiday spirit when she plays.

And why stop there? Krieger branches into volleyball each fall, then track and field in the spring.

“We do have to reel her in sometimes," said her mom, Kris Krieger. "She just has this tremendous ability to see something, and she’s like, oh, I want to do that."

And somewhere in the middle of an already busy last summer, Nora even found time to earn her driver’s license. It’s a pretty full plate for a freshman.

But whether she’s holding a bow or an instrument, competing in sports or getting behind the wheel, Nora rarely seems to slow down.

And at just 15 years old, she has plenty of new doors left to open.

