BILLINGS — Ava Greenwell is redefining what it means to be a student-athlete at Billings Skyview — and not just in track and field.

"Last week was my first time going to nationals … it was in Nashville," she told MTN Sports with a smile.

Greenwell was talking about the Business Professionals of America convention. Her project aimed to improve educational outcomes.

"The economic benefits and when you should or shouldn't go to college … and what are some strong alternatives," Greenwell explained.

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Class Act: No ceiling for Billings Skyview's multi-talented Ava Greenwell

Then the moment of anticipation while standing on stage before the national winner was unveiled.

"And in first place, Ava Greenwell from Skyview," the announcer proclaimed.

Greenwell said she and her team also finished seventh nationally in a Microsoft Office event at the same competition.

Now, after returning home, she is focused on this week's Class AA state track and field meet in Missoula. Greenwell is also passionate about cross country and swimming. But her drive doesn't stop at the finish line, especially in the pool.

As a lifeguard, her Platinum Project centered on building an interactive water safety program with a goal of lowering drowning rates across Montana. Last month, she presented the program to students at three local elementary schools — on a level they could understand.

"Buoyancy, and how to float and what to do if you're not feeling safe in the water, without freaking out," she explained.

This is all just a sample of her ambition. Greenwell has been involved in numerous school clubs, councils and honor societies, earned a 4.16 GPA while completing 11 AP classes, and volunteered more than 100 hours at Billings Vineyard Church.

Next, she heads to Colorado Christian University, where she will run track and cross country while double majoring in accounting and business administration. She said one of her dream jobs may be forensic accounting.

"You can work for the FBI and stuff, and you go look through tax documents and look for embezzlement, fraud. … Some of Chicago's biggest drug dealers were brought in through forensic accountants on tax fraud charges," she said.

On a lighter note, literally, Greenwell said she’ll also play in the orchestra at Colorado Christian.

Considering her abundance of success, you get the feeling if Greenwell ends up back in Nashville she may also manage to leave with a record label.