BOULDER — For Jefferson's Colten Thornock, he's now a senior and has embraced his role as leader both with the Panthers' football team as well as in the classroom.

"I’m a senior so you’ve got to take the role as leader and just do a good job, showing them the ways," said Thornock, a wide receiver. "Just show that you’re here to do work.

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Class Act: Jefferson's Colten Thornock a leader on the field, in the classroom

Thornock helped Jefferson wins its Class B playoff opening game against Thompson Falls 34-21 and he credited his dedication in the classroom with giving him the ability to play football.

"To have a good future for college or wherever you're going, you've to go get good grades," said said. "To play you've got to get your homework done, have no missing assignments.

He's just shy of being a 4.0 student and said his favorite course is physics. And after he graduates from high school his plan is to do an apprenticeship and become an electrician.

"We need a lot of trade workers, construction workers, electricians, welders. There's kind of a lack of that," he said.

And as the Panthers get set to head to Huntley Project for a quarterfinal battle, Thornock said his time with this team has been incredibly meaningful to him.

"This is my favorite team that I've ever played with," he said. "We've known each other since 8th grade. It's just been super special."