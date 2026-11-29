HELENA — For Helena High basketball player Seth Lieberg, leadership extends well beyond what happens on the court.

Lieberg spends part of his summers giving back to younger kids, coaching at basketball camps and volunteering as a counselor at a Bible camp near Glacier National Park.

His involvement with youth basketball comes from remembering what those camps meant to him when he was younger.

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Helena High's Seth Lieberg leads by giving back on and off the court

“I grew up going to the camps,” Lieberg said. “I remember all the old kids, like, I thought they were so cool when I was younger. So I’ve always really wanted to do that since a young age, wanted to be one of those people helping out.”

Lieberg also volunteers each year as a counselor at a Bible camp. Whether he’s helping kids with basketball or something bigger, he said being someone the younger campers can turn to is what makes the experience worthwhile.

“Just seeing them succeed in life is my favorite,” Lieberg said. “Just being a mentor to them and being a person they can come to if they need help with anything.”

Helena High basketball coach Brandon Day said that willingness to spend his free time helping others is a reflection of Lieberg’s character.

“It’s pretty selfless for a kid like him to spend his free time giving to others,” Day said. “He’s a kid that’s willing to do what’s best for the community.”

He still brings plenty of competitiveness away from basketball, too. One of his other passions is chess, although teammate Reece Silvonen knows just how good Lieberg really is.

“I think I’m pretty good at chess. Probably not that good, actually,” Lieberg joked. “But I love to play chess. It’s one of my passions.”

Silvonen had a different opinion: “Can’t say he’s ever beaten me, but he’s gotten close.”

Between basketball, coaching and volunteering, Lieberg has found several ways to lead. And for someone who once looked up to the older players helping at camp, he’s now become one of them.