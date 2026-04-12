HARDIN — Hardin junior Zoey Real Bird realizes the importance of giving back to the next generation.

"Most of the kids don't have that type of parenting or come from that type of background, so you give to them and set a good example for them and they could grow up to be better than where they came from," Real Bird said.

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Class Act: Hardin's Zoey Real Bird giving back to community youth

Real Bird is a Sunday School assistant at the local church and helps coach the junior high girls basketball team, all while being a three-sport standout for the Hardin Bulldogs.

"Most of the little girls look up to me. I have a lot of girls that look up to me, and it kind of keeps me pushing because if I give up they'll think it's OK to give up. And I don't want to give that kind of example to them," Real Bird said.

Some of the challenges facing the youth in Real Bird's community are the same that she persevered through growing up. Despite years without a relationship with her father, Real Bird leaned on her mom and friends to be a living success story.

"It kind of shaped me into a stronger person, knowing I could do it with the people I have around me who are actually there and willing to do things for me," Real Bird said. "Little kids can look up to me and think that they can get out of high school without a parent, also. It doesn't matter the background you come from. It's just up to you."

There's no doubt the positive impact Real Bird's actions have had on those around her.